Betty Taylor
Aiken - Betty Jane Franklin Taylor, age 94, daughter of the late Judson Franklin and the late Daisey Harmon Franklin, entered into eternal rest at her residence, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Shirley Yon and Kandy Boatwright; sons, Jack Blohm and Michael Blohm; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was born in Aiken, S.C. She was a member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, S.C. She was a Military wife for 25 years. Ballet dancing was the beginning of her life, having studied in Columbia, S.C. and danced in New York. She was an extra actress and while living in Hollywood for three years, played in a movie, "Hello Dolly" with Barbara Striesand. She was a big lover of animals, and she really loved nature and visiting Edisto Beach. She was a Professional Dog Groomer, and when she came to Aiken, she opened the first Dog Grooming Shop known as "The Doggery." She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a very talented lady, and a person of her caliber shall be greatly missed by her family and all whose lives she touched during the 94 precious years that God granted her on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. God has called another Angel home. A service, celebrating her life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Father Grant officiating. She will be entombed at a later date in Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater, Florida. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the Aiken County Shelter of to a . Napier Funeral Home, 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020