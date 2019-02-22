Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Greene

Jackson - Funeral Services for Mrs. Betty Youmans Greene, 85, who entered into rest February 21, 2019 will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Matlock Baptist Church. Dr. Mark Riser, Rev. Dale Reeves and Rev. Brian Henderson officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park.

Mrs. Greene was a native of Ellenton, SC having made Jackson her home for the past 62 years. She was a 1952 graduate of Ellenton High School (the last graduating class before the Savannah River Plant relocation) and a 1954 graduate of Columbia College, Columbia, SC. Mrs. Greene was a former secretary for Wilbur Smith and Associates in Columbia, SC.

She was a member of Matlock Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher in the Children's Department until her retirement as the part-time church secretary for 33 years. Mrs. Greene was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class, the WMU, building committee member for the new fellowship hall and Church Hostess. She taught kindergarten at Matlock Baptist Church for three years until the public kindergarten was started and substituted at the Jackson Elementary School, Jackson High School, Redcliffe Elementary School and Silver Bluff High School. She was a Charter Member of the Sandy Acres Garden Club and a member of the Red Hats Society. Mrs. Greene had served as President of the Ellenton Reunion for 19 years and was a member of the Ellenton Heritage Trail Committee.

Mrs. Greene was predeceased by her parents Mr. And Mrs. Horace Thomas Youmans of Ellenton, two brothers William Neill Youmans of Jackson and Horace Thomas Youmans, Jr. of Ellenton and a sister Louise Youmans Huffman of Columbia.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, James Cecil Greene, Jr.; two sons, Junie (Cindy) Greene and Joey (Sandee) Greene all of Jackson; a daughter, Nancy (Bruce) Goff, Jackson; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Danny) Minolfo, Jeffrey (Katie) Goff, Ashley (Jason) Brittain, Rebecca (Chris) Kerko, J.C. (Rosalyn) Greene, Kayce (Adam) Buchanan; ten great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6 until 8.

Memorials may be made to the Matlock Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 496, Jackson, SC 29831.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com



1307 Georgia Avenue

North Augusta , SC 29841

