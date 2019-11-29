Betty Yvonne Dicks

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Yvonne Dicks.
Service Information
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-649-6123
Obituary
Send Flowers

Betty Yvonne Dicks
AIKEN - Ms. Betty Yvonne Dicks, age 77, of 1206 Talisman Dr, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 3 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, New Ellenton, SC (Viewing 2-3 PM) with Rev. Shirley Edwards, Officiating. Burial will follow in the Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS Funeral Home, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.