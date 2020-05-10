Betty Zimmerman
Betty Zimmerman
GLOVERVILLE - Mrs. Betty Ruth Leach Zimmerman, 82, of Gloverville, SC, wife of Curley Zimmerman, entered into rest on Friday, May 8, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Gary and Gertrude Wessinger Leach. She retired from the Graniteville Company after forty-five years of service. Miss Betty attended Lakeisde Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, going on vacation and gardening.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, Ricky and Annette Griffin, Chapin, SC and Ray and Sherri Griffin, North Augusta, SC; a brother and his wife, William and Ramona Leach, New Holland, SC; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Dennis Newell will officiate. Due to Covid19 restrictions social distancing will be observed.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Miss Betty and leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 10 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
