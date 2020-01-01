|
Beulah Mae Jimmerson
COLUMBIA - Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. At the Summer Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Wilbur J. Simmons officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Survivors are 3 sons Whuley (Elizabeth) Jimerson, Windsor, SC., Leroy Jimerson, Aiken, SC., Harold (Eva) Jimerson, 1 daughter Edith Jimerson all of Columbia, SC., 31 grandchildren, 66 great grandchildren, 41 great great grandchildren.
Family and friends can call at the residence of Whuley & Elizabeth Jimerson, 306 Symore Lane, Windsor, SC or the Simmons Memorial Chapel of Elko 803-266-2939
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, 2020