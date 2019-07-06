Beulah Moore
AIKEN - Mrs. Beulah Mae Moore, 93, of 356 York St, entered into rest July 5, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Moore was a member of the Hampton Ave Church Of Christ Church.
Survivors include five daughters, Eula Johnson, Savannah Gunnels, Linda Moore all of Aiken, Wanell Courtney, and Brenda Randon both o Brazoria, TX; two sons, Willie Lee (Marlene) Moore, Reynoldsburg, OH and Jackie Ray Moore, Morganton, NC; one brother, James Branch, Enid, OK; 15 Grandchildren; 33 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 6, 2019