1/1
Beverly Lard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Lard
AIKEN - Beverly S. Lard, 91, wife of Oscar L. Lard, passed away December 2, 2020.
Born in Colon, Panama, she was the only child of the late Frank K. Smart and Virginia Whitfield Smart. Beverly was a homemaker and faithful communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. She loved cooking and travel. She will be lovingly remembered by her only child, Oscar L (Deborah T.) Lard, II; her grandchildren, Scottie L. Lard and Nicholas Thomas Lard; and her great grandchildren, Chloe, Thomas, and Alex.
No memorial services will be held due to the present pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Shadow Oaks and Hospice Services of S.C. for their loving and compassionate care.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Mrs. Lard's online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved