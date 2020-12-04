Beverly Lard
AIKEN - Beverly S. Lard, 91, wife of Oscar L. Lard, passed away December 2, 2020.
Born in Colon, Panama, she was the only child of the late Frank K. Smart and Virginia Whitfield Smart. Beverly was a homemaker and faithful communicant of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. She loved cooking and travel. She will be lovingly remembered by her only child, Oscar L (Deborah T.) Lard, II; her grandchildren, Scottie L. Lard and Nicholas Thomas Lard; and her great grandchildren, Chloe, Thomas, and Alex.
No memorial services will be held due to the present pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Shadow Oaks and Hospice Services of S.C. for their loving and compassionate care.
