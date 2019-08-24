Beverly Raye Moody

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Raye Moody.
Service Information
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC
29829
(803)-593-8778
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Langley United Methodist Church
Langley, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Langley United Methodist Church
Langley, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beverly Raye Moody
North Augusta - Ms. Beverly Raye Moody, 58, of North Augusta, SC, beloved daughter of John Walter, Sr. and Raye Wise Moody, entered into rest in the comfort of her home, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Friends will be greeted by the family on Sunday, August 25, 2019, beginning at 2 o'clock at Langley United Methodist Church, Langley, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3 o'clock. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.