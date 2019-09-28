Bill E. Leopard
Aiken - Bill E. Leopard of Aiken, SC went to his heavenly home on September 21st, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his parents David and Cleo (Dehart) Leopard, his beloved wife, Elizabeth Jane (Liz), his daughter Jean Marie Leopard and his siblings Catherine Humphries, Evelyn Lever, David Leopard Jr., John Leopard and Fay Bouknight. Bill is survived by his sister Ann (Leopard) Slice, his sons Billy (Barbara) Leopard and Mark (Cindy) Leopard, his step-daughter Lori (David) Romein, his grandson Christopher Leopard and great granddaughter Kassidy Leopard. Bill was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy. His Memorial will be held at the St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, SC on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at 4pm.
