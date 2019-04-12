Billie Wannamaker Johnson
|
AIKEN - Billie Wannamaker Johnson, 92, of Aiken, SC, passed away April 10, 2019. She was the wife of Jerry Ray Johnson.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, SC, with the Reverend Nancy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Billie was born in Calhoun County, daughter of the late Rupert F. Wannamaker and the late Susie Crider Wannamaker. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Columbia College. She was a member of the Pine Needle Garden Club, her Bridge Club, Les Amis Dance Club and her Supper Club. Billie was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC, and the Fellowship Class.
Billie was a homemaker, an avid cook, duck hunter, and gardener, who loved digging in the dirt. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Nanna adored her three grandchildren and loved her dogs.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years; her daughter, Bee Towler (Chip) of Port Royal, VA; two sons, Rupert Johnson of Columbia, SC and W. Elliott Johnson of Aiken; two grandsons, Jerry Towler (Meera) and Will Towler; and granddaughter, Callie Towler. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jaime Wannamaker.
Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801 OR Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 126 Kennerly Road, North, SC 29112.
