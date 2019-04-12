Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Wannamaker Johnson. View Sign



AIKEN - Billie Wannamaker Johnson, 92, of Aiken, SC, passed away April 10, 2019. She was the wife of Jerry Ray Johnson.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, SC, with the Reverend Nancy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.

Billie was born in Calhoun County, daughter of the late Rupert F. Wannamaker and the late Susie Crider Wannamaker. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Columbia College. She was a member of the Pine Needle Garden Club, her Bridge Club, Les Amis Dance Club and her Supper Club. Billie was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC, and the Fellowship Class.

Billie was a homemaker, an avid cook, duck hunter, and gardener, who loved digging in the dirt. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Nanna adored her three grandchildren and loved her dogs.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years; her daughter, Bee Towler (Chip) of Port Royal, VA; two sons, Rupert Johnson of Columbia, SC and W. Elliott Johnson of Aiken; two grandsons, Jerry Towler (Meera) and Will Towler; and granddaughter, Callie Towler. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jaime Wannamaker.

Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801 OR Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 126 Kennerly Road, North, SC 29112.

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Billie Wannamaker JohnsonAIKEN - Billie Wannamaker Johnson, 92, of Aiken, SC, passed away April 10, 2019. She was the wife of Jerry Ray Johnson.A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Swansea, SC, with the Reverend Nancy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.Billie was born in Calhoun County, daughter of the late Rupert F. Wannamaker and the late Susie Crider Wannamaker. She earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Columbia College. She was a member of the Pine Needle Garden Club, her Bridge Club, Les Amis Dance Club and her Supper Club. Billie was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC, and the Fellowship Class.Billie was a homemaker, an avid cook, duck hunter, and gardener, who loved digging in the dirt. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. Nanna adored her three grandchildren and loved her dogs.Survivors include her husband of 70 years; her daughter, Bee Towler (Chip) of Port Royal, VA; two sons, Rupert Johnson of Columbia, SC and W. Elliott Johnson of Aiken; two grandsons, Jerry Towler (Meera) and Will Towler; and granddaughter, Callie Towler. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jaime Wannamaker.Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801 OR Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 126 Kennerly Road, North, SC 29112.Online condolences may be expressed at Funeral Home Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg

3379 Columbia Rd

Orangeburg , SC 29118

803-534-6621 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close