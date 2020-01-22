|
Billy N. Wright
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Billy N. Wright age 62 will be held 3:00 pm Thursday January 23, 2020 at Talatha Baptist Church with Pastor Jordan Bird and Pastor Kevin Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville. Mr. Wright entered into rest Saturday January 18, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of 40 years to Mrs. Mary Brown Wright and a son of Mr. Robert Wright and Mrs. Barbara Hurt Wright all of Aiken. Mr. Wright was born in Charleston, SC and was a life long resident of Aiken County. He was a paint and body repairman with Flowers Paint and Body for 15 years and with Parker's Paint and Body for 6 years. Mr. Wright was into guns, hunting, fishing and an avid Clemson Tigers fan. He also had a passion for Harley Motor Cycles. Mr. Wright was a member of Talatha Baptist Church, Aiken. Additional survivors include one son. Christopher (Heather) Wright, Whittier, NC; one daughter, Jennifer (Jessie) Ruiz, Aiken; one brother, Stuart Wright, Aiken; one sister, Kathy Blevins, Warrenville; eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Martin, John Porter, Travis Chambers, Jerry Webb, Jim Arbaugh, Tommy Heath, Erick Barrantes, and Randy Williams . Honorary pallbearers will be the Willing Workers Sunday School Class of Talatha Baptist Church. The family has suggested that memorials be made to the at www. heart.org. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Wednesday January 22, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020