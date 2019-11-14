Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Proctor. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Billy Proctor

Warrenville - Mr. Billy Cecil Proctor, age 85, of Warrenville, S.C., loving husband for 64 years to Elaine Sanders Proctor and son of the late Jonas Cleo Proctor and the late Irene Burnette Proctor, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019. In addition to his wife, Elaine, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Cecil Proctor and Dawn Proctor and granddaughters, Kelsey Anne Proctor, Rachel P. (Jordan) McHann, Rebekah P. (Evan) Courson and grandsons, Jessie Robinson and Jeffrey Tyler Wood. He was born in Warrenville, S.C. and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired machinist with Clearwater Finishing Plant with over 20 years of service, and he was the owner of Proctor's Septic Tank Company and Rental Properties. He was a Mason with the Horse Creek Lodge #174 and he was on the Board of Directors with the Beech Island Water Dept. for more than 20 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was an active member of the Langley Church of God, and he loved his Lord and Savior with all of his heart and soul, and it was very obvious in the life he lived to all who knew him. He was a perfect gentleman, and a man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the 85 precious years that God granted him on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held at the Langley Church of God on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Edward Hardee and Pastor Phillip Napier officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The men's Senior Sunday School Class of the Langley Church of God will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the churchThursday evening, November 14thfrom 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Langley Church of God, 2444 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, S.C. 29829. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online



Billy ProctorWarrenville - Mr. Billy Cecil Proctor, age 85, of Warrenville, S.C., loving husband for 64 years to Elaine Sanders Proctor and son of the late Jonas Cleo Proctor and the late Irene Burnette Proctor, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 11, 2019. In addition to his wife, Elaine, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Cecil Proctor and Dawn Proctor and granddaughters, Kelsey Anne Proctor, Rachel P. (Jordan) McHann, Rebekah P. (Evan) Courson and grandsons, Jessie Robinson and Jeffrey Tyler Wood. He was born in Warrenville, S.C. and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired machinist with Clearwater Finishing Plant with over 20 years of service, and he was the owner of Proctor's Septic Tank Company and Rental Properties. He was a Mason with the Horse Creek Lodge #174 and he was on the Board of Directors with the Beech Island Water Dept. for more than 20 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was an active member of the Langley Church of God, and he loved his Lord and Savior with all of his heart and soul, and it was very obvious in the life he lived to all who knew him. He was a perfect gentleman, and a man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched during the 85 precious years that God granted him on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A service, celebrating his life and homegoing, will be held at the Langley Church of God on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Edward Hardee and Pastor Phillip Napier officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The men's Senior Sunday School Class of the Langley Church of God will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the churchThursday evening, November 14thfrom 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Langley Church of God, 2444 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, S.C. 29829. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guestbookatwww.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close