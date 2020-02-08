|
Bishop Benny Burton
Graniteville - Bishop Benny E. Burton, beloved husband of Elaine Jones Burton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday February 6th, 2020. In addition ot his wife he is survived by his sons, Danny (Miriam) Burton, Matt Burton; daughter, Tammy (Mark) Rudd; grandchildren, Hannah Grace (Clint) Jackson, Lauren (Jordan) Nates, Nathan Burton, Abigail Burton, Rachel Rudd, Emmy Rudd, Elijah Burton and Jenna Rudd; one great grandchild Liam Carlton; brothers, Tim, Mike and Rick Burton; sister, Mildred Burton; and sister in law, Judith Reid Burton. He is preceded by his parents, William and Martha Buchanan Burton; seven brothers and two sisters. Bishop Burton was the faithful pastor of the Langley Church of God for over 18 years, and pastored several churches across the state of South Carolina including: Johnston Church of God, Terri Acres Church of God, Dacusville Church of God, Georgetown Church of God, West Columbia (City of Hope) Church of God and Langley Church of God. He served as a South Carolina Church of God District Overseer during his tenure at Langley. He led many people to Christ and is now enjoying his great reward. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday February 11th, 2020 at 2pm at the Langley Church of God with Bishop Thomas Gillum and Bishop Bruce Rabon officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The family will receive friends on Sunday Evening February 9th, 2020 from 5-8pm at the Langley Church of God and again one hour prior to the service at the church. No services will be conducted on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the missions work of Dr. Hong Yang at Church of God World Missions PO Box 8016 Cleveland, Tn 37320, Mission # 060-0036. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main Street. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. If you wish to send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the online guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, 2020