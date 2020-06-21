Bivian Marie Haggerty
Bivian Marie Haggerty
AIKEN - Bivian Marie Haggerty, age 99, entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020.
Arrangements will be announced by The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234)

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
