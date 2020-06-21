Bivian Marie Haggerty
AIKEN - Bivian Marie Haggerty, age 99, entered into rest Friday, June 19, 2020.
Arrangements will be announced by The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234)
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 21 to Jul. 1, 2020.