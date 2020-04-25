|
Bobbie Jean Mosley
AIKEN - Mrs. Bobbie Jean Mosley, 70, 158 Sumter St, entered into rest April 23 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Survivors include 1 daughter, Sheryl Rhoden-Friday, Aiken; 1 sister, Geraldine Rhoden-Curry, Anniston, AL; 2 grandchildren, Alicia Rhoden & Damon Harris, both of Aiken; Close friend, Mary Alice Ratland, Gaston, AL; and other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 25, 2020