Bobby Carter Henderson "Bob"
BARNWELL - Mr. Bobby Carter "Bob" Henderson, 70, of Barnwell, SC, entered into rest on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Born in Montgomery, AL, a son of the late Ralph and Nell Henderson, he had been a resident of Barnwell, SC, for over thirty years. He attained a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University and retried from SRS where he was a Nuclear Chemist. He was a member of the Barnwell First Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed flying his airplane, traveling the globe, sailing to the keys and Central America and computer programming.
In addition to his parents, family members include daughters Viktoria Henderson and Wendi Henderson Ackerman, brother, Bill Henderson and sister, Joetta Cummins
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 3 o'clock at the chapel Barnwell First Baptist Church, Barnwell, SC.
It has been requested that memorials in memory of Bob be made to the Transverse Myelitis Association. (www.myelitis.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memoires and leave a message of condolence.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, 2019