Bobby Green
AIKEN - Mr. Bobby Green, 59, of 108 Hillview Circle entered into eternal rest Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 14, 2019