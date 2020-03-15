Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Green Pond Baptist Church
Green Pond Road
Jackson, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Green Pond Baptist Church
Green Pond Road
Jackson, SC
View Map

Bobby Ray Brittain

Bobby Ray Brittain Obituary
Bobby Ray Brittain
NEW ELLENTON - Funeral Services for Mr. Bobby Ray Brittain, 67, who entered into rest March 12, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday at 12 noon from the Green Pond Baptist Church. Rev. Keith Ussery officiating. Interment in the Green Pond Cemetery.
Mr. Brittain was a life-long resident of New Ellenton. He was a 1970 graduate of Aiken High School and a member of Green Pond Baptist Church. Mr. Brittain had a career in the automotive parts industry and was the former owner of New Ellenton Auto Parts. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Baxter and Helen Smith Brittain and a sister, Brenda Key.
Survivors include a son, Jason (Ashley) Brittain, Jackson; a daughter, Julie (Trevor) Raysor, Aiken; five grandchildren, Jalen Raysor, Kelton Raysor, J.J. Brittain, Coen Raysor and Joey Brittain; three brothers, Bill (Mildred) Brittain, Ellenboro, NC, Tony (Marty) Brittain, Leesville, SC and Randy (Dee) Brittain, New Ellenton; mother of his children, Gail (Keith) Ussery, Aiken.
Pallbearers will be Tony Brittain, Randy Brittain, Trevor Raysor, Jalen Raysor, Christopher Austin and Clinton Moore.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 25, 2020
