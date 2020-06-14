Bobby Yon
WILLISTON - A Graveside Funeral Service for Robert Edward "Bobby" Yon, 65, of Williston, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Williston Cemetery with Masonic Rites Accorded; Reverend Dan Fogle and Eric Smith will be officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside on Tuesday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. The service will be live-streamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorial contributions may be sent in Bobby's memory to Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments, Inc., G-PACT.org or 185-132 Newberry Commons, Etters, PA 17319. Bobby passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Born in Aiken, SC, Bobby was the son of Doris Mundy Yon and the late Herbert Edward Yon. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williston, Hope Masonic Lodge # 126 and the El Bab Shrine Club in Barnwell, SC. He retired from Savannah River Site after 37 1/2 years; he retired as an E & I Mechanic. Bobby was a family man who adored his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was always available and would do anything for them; he was a giving and loving husband, father and grandfather. He took pride in taking his grandson, Kade fishing and watching him play sports and he loved to watch Ansley play. Bobby was truly a special man who forged bonds with his golfing buddies, his co-workers and fishing buddies. Regardless, how far that he and Bonnie traveled, Bobby would always see someone that he knew.
In addition to his mother Doris Yon, survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Elizabeth "Bonnie" Yon; daughters and sons-in-law Kristal "Krissie" (Eric) Smith of Aiken, Stephanie (Jason) Hensley of Graniteville, SC; grandchildren Kade Hensley and Ansley Smith; his sister Patricia "Pat" (Charles) Zissette; his father-in-law W. C. "Buck" Daniel (the late Ann Daniel) of Williston; sister-in-law Becky (Mike) Day of Warrenville, SC; his niece Carrie Z. (Josh) Still of Aiken.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
WILLISTON - A Graveside Funeral Service for Robert Edward "Bobby" Yon, 65, of Williston, SC will be held at two o'clock p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Williston Cemetery with Masonic Rites Accorded; Reverend Dan Fogle and Eric Smith will be officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside on Tuesday. Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place. The service will be live-streamed on our Official Folk Funeral Home - Live Stream Facebook page for those unable to attend. Memorial contributions may be sent in Bobby's memory to Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments, Inc., G-PACT.org or 185-132 Newberry Commons, Etters, PA 17319. Bobby passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Born in Aiken, SC, Bobby was the son of Doris Mundy Yon and the late Herbert Edward Yon. Bobby was a member of the First Baptist Church of Williston, Hope Masonic Lodge # 126 and the El Bab Shrine Club in Barnwell, SC. He retired from Savannah River Site after 37 1/2 years; he retired as an E & I Mechanic. Bobby was a family man who adored his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was always available and would do anything for them; he was a giving and loving husband, father and grandfather. He took pride in taking his grandson, Kade fishing and watching him play sports and he loved to watch Ansley play. Bobby was truly a special man who forged bonds with his golfing buddies, his co-workers and fishing buddies. Regardless, how far that he and Bonnie traveled, Bobby would always see someone that he knew.
In addition to his mother Doris Yon, survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Elizabeth "Bonnie" Yon; daughters and sons-in-law Kristal "Krissie" (Eric) Smith of Aiken, Stephanie (Jason) Hensley of Graniteville, SC; grandchildren Kade Hensley and Ansley Smith; his sister Patricia "Pat" (Charles) Zissette; his father-in-law W. C. "Buck" Daniel (the late Ann Daniel) of Williston; sister-in-law Becky (Mike) Day of Warrenville, SC; his niece Carrie Z. (Josh) Still of Aiken.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.