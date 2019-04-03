Boisy Johnson
AIKEN - Mr. Boisy Johnson, age 88, of 1142 Jasmine Ridge Rd, passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Augusta Ga.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Thursday April 4, 2019 at Mt. Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Lorenzo Washington, Officiating. Burial will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Boisy leaves to cherish his memory; his son, Duane Johnson, (Atlanta, Ga.); other relatives and loving friends.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 6-7 PM Today.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Today.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 3, 2019