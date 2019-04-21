Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Daryl Fabian. View Sign

AIKEN - Bonnie Daryl Fabian, age 77, passed away at Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Bonnie was born on August 6, 1941 in Chicago, IL, to the late Adele Marie Anderson and the late G. Arthur Schmitt.

Bonnie grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and throughout her life was a dedicated Army wife and mother. Bonnie graduated from Culver Stockton College in Canton, MO, and worked at Pure Oil and Chicago Title and Trust. Bonnie and Peter were married May 13, 1967. Over the years, they lived in 9 different states across the eastern US, and Bonnie was always involved in local community activities and organizations including Newcomers Club, Junior League, Ladies Club, and Hospital Auxiliary. In Aiken, Bonnie was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her weekly involvement with the Aiken Duplicate Bridge Club. Her twin grandchildren, Randi and Peter, brought her great joy. Bonnie was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Church and the Cedar Creek Ladies Club.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Peter Jerome Fabian; daughters Michelle Fabian Simmons (Karl) of Berkeley, CA and Nicole Fabian Tye (Sean) of Deerfield, IL and two grandchildren, Randi Lyn Tye and Peter Anderson Tye.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, April 29, 2019 at the old historic St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Park Ave., with The Very. Rev. Gregory Wilson as celebrant.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare of Aiken, SC.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

