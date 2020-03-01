|
Bonnie Lee Hatch Kennedy
AIKEN - Bonnie Lee Hatch Kennedy died peacefully at home on February 28, 2020.
Bonnie was born February 9, 1932 in Falls City, Nebraska to her parents, Orris Clinton and Amelia Helene Hatch. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Beverly Ann Hatch. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Michael, daughters Marsha and Marta, grandsons Jerad (Victoria) and Derrik (Kelly) and great-grandchildren Caleb, Eisley and Quinn.
After graduation from high school, Bonnie attended Beloit College for two years. On November 9, 1952 Bonnie was united in marriage to Robert Kennedy, who left two weeks later for service in the U.S. Navy. After being assigned to the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX, they lived there until the completion of Roberts active duty. They returned to Nebraska with a daughter. After a year in Omaha, NE, the family moved to Lincoln, NE where Robert graduated from the University of Nebraska and the family, now of five, moved to Rochester, NY where Robert was employed by the Eastman Kodak Company. Bonnie was a devoted mother to her children, helping them cope with the problems and joys of growing up. She also found time to was as a secretary and office manager and at another time a clerk in a pharmacy.
After living in Rochester, where the children were raised, Bonnie accompanied Robert on several overseas assignments, living in Paris, France, Cape Town, South Africa, Bogota, Colombia and Dubai, United Arab Emirates for nearly 10 years. During these times she missed being around the children, but later had some good memories of the experience of being exposed to other cultures.
Bonnie and Robert retired to Hilton Head, SC in 1990 and moved to Aiken in 1997. They were active members of First Presbyterian Church and both sang in the Sanctuary Choir.
The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon, March 3rd at 2 o'clock at First Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter and Rev. Holly Shoaf-O'Kula officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to SPCA, Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare (letlovelive.org).
