Boonreun Joy Ho
Boonreun "Joy" Ho
AIKEN, SC - Mrs. Boonreun "Joy" Saengtong Ho, age 74, passed away July 12, 2020.
She was born in Thapanhin, Phichit, Thailand to the late Lam Saengtong and the late Meung Junsuwon. She moved to the United States in 1974, where she made North Augusta her home. She was deeply involved with Foreman Memorial Baptist church, the local Thai Community Center, and the local Chinese organization.
Survivors include her daughter, Ratchineekorn "Ping" Skinner (Alex); her son, Umnad Jarutanalungsri (Na); two sisters, Soontaree Damen, and Sureerat Campbell; and two grandchildren, Matthew Skinner and Miranda Skinner.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, New Ellenton, SC, on Wednesday July 15, 2020, at 10:30 AM, with Pastor Matt McAlister officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, 207 Smith Ave, New Ellenton, SC 29809.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
