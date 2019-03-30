Bradford Wright
TRENTON - Age 70, entered into rest on Thur., March 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Friends may call the residence of his sister, Brenda Brown at 1461 Luke Bridge Rd., Trenton, SC. Miller's Funeral Home, 136 Kershaw St., SE, Aiken - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Miller's Funeral Home
136 Kershaw St. SE
Aiken, SC 29801
803-649-2055
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 30, 2019