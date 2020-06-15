Brandon Tavon Odom
1995 - 2020
Brandon Tavon Odom
AIKEN - Brandon T. Odom, age 25, of 302 Currycomb Drive, entered into eternal rest on Thursday June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Wednesday June 17, 2020 at River of Life Church, 1411 Columbia Ave, Aiken, SC. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. Brandon leaves to cherish his memory; his parents, Shavone Odom, Joenathan (Zelma) Odom and Dwayne Caldwell; daughter, Skylar Odom; son, Jayce Odom; sisters, Kaylin Odom and Zina Weaver; brothers, Thelonias Odom, Raheem Caldwell, Dwayne Caldwell, Jr., Malik Mozone, and Joenathan Devaughn Odom; grandparents, Mary Hudson, Connie and James Hightower, Andrew Wright, and Erline Caldwell; other relatives and loving friends. Friends may call the family at 803-979-5545 and 803-335-8302 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 5-8 PM Tuesday.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
River of Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
