Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandon Williams

AIKEN - Mr. Brandon L. Williams, 31, of 2101 Green Pond Rd, entered into rest June 15, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mr. Williams was a member of the Four Mile Baptist Church.

Survivors are parents, James and Shirley Williams Jr, Aiken; one sister, Ebony Williams, Aiken; one brother, James Lamont (Patricia) Williams, Graniteville; maternal grandmother, Ethel Mae Stallings, New Ellenton; paternal grandmother, Ethel Williams, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store