Brandon Williams

AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Brandon L. Williams will be 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. Interment will be in the Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family and friends may call the funeral home Friday between 4-6pm.

