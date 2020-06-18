James and Shirley Ann I am so sorry for the loss of your son. My prayers and deepest sympathy to you all. May God comfort and strengthen you all during this time.
Love you all❤❤
Brandon Williams
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Brandon L. Williams will be 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. Interment will be in the Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may call the funeral home Friday between 4-6pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.