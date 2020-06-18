Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Brandon L. Williams will be 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. Interment will be in the Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may call the funeral home Friday between 4-6pm.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cedar Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
James and Shirley Ann I am so sorry for the loss of your son. My prayers and deepest sympathy to you all. May God comfort and strengthen you all during this time.

Love you all❤❤
Sandra Green
Friend
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always...My deepest condolences praying for the family may God give u strength to get through this celebration of Brandon Williams
Tara D Ankeny
Friend
