Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandon Williams

AIKEN - Services for Mr. Brandon L. Willliams will be 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, New Ellenton, with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. The family will assemble at the residence, 2101 Green Pond Rd at 10am. Family and friends may call the residence or between 2-6 pm today at the funeral home.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store