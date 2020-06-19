Brandon Williams
Brandon Williams
AIKEN - Services for Mr. Brandon L. Willliams will be 11am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery, New Ellenton, with Rev. Christopher Holley officiating. The family will assemble at the residence, 2101 Green Pond Rd at 10am. Family and friends may call the residence or between 2-6 pm today at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cedar Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the Williams family. May God be with you and comfort you during this time of sorrow.
Ken and Elaine Johnson
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ken and Elaine Johnson
Friend
June 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Williams family. May God comfort you all during this time of sorrow. I will be praying for your family.
Hope Parrish
June 18, 2020
Shirley and James we were so sorry to hear about the loss of your son. Our sincere condolences and prayers to you and your families. May God comfort, bless and keep you in his care. Love Earl and Rhonda Johnson
Earl and Rhonda Johnson
Friend
June 17, 2020
James and Shirley Ann I am so sorry for the loss of your son. My prayers and deepest sympathy to you all. May God comfort and strengthen you all during this time.

Love you all❤❤
Sandra Green
Friend
June 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always...My deepest condolences praying for the family may God give u strength to get through this celebration of Brandon Williams
Tara D Ankeny
Friend
