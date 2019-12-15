|
Brenda Corbett Whittington
SPRINGFIELD - Mrs. Brenda Corbett Hutson Whittington, 74, peacefully entered into rest, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Mrs. Brenda is the wife of James "Jimmy" Norman Whittington, Jr. They've been married for 24 years. Mrs. Brenda is the mother of James Gary (Renee) Hutson, Christie (Brad) Sweat, Kim (Robert) Carper, Shannon Riston, Tracy (Jay) Longerbeam, and Tricia (Jeff) Whittington. Mrs. Brenda is the grandmother of Marissa (Rob) Lynn, Kaitlin (Dalton Mundy) Hutson, Ian (Taylor Lucas) Quattlebaum, Joel Quattlebaum, Jase Quattlebaum, Robbie Carper, Taylor Carper, Ben Riston, Jacob Longerbeam, Chloe Longerbeam, Evie Deeds, and Egan Deeds. Mrs. Brenda is the great grandmother of Noelle Grace "Gracie" Lynn. She is the sister of Jeanette (James) Shumpert and the sister-in-law of Sharon Whittington, Sandy Dobson, and Fred (Iva Lou) Whittington.
Mrs. Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter Amy Carol Hutson and her parents Leila Marie Rawls Hood and Robert Corbett.
Mrs. Brenda was a member of Dean Swamp Baptist Church. She retired after 26 years of service as an executive secretary at Savannah River Plant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alliance Hospice or The American Kidney Fund.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm on Monday December 16, 2019. Funeral Service will be 2 pm on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Dean Swamp Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rocky Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences to the Whittington/Hutson family online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 15 to Dec. 25, 2019