Brenda Milner
BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Brenda Dianne Goldman Milner, 66, of Brunswick passed away Dec. 27 at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick.
Mrs. Milner was born the Feb. 22, 1953, in Aiken, South Carolina, to the late Jewell Alice Leach and the late George William Goldman. In addition to Mrs. Milner?s parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Sidney Philip Roberts, Sr.; Grandson J.W. Burkett; and a sister Stella Gomisch.
Mrs. Milner had been a resident of Glynn County most of her life. She was employed by Glynn County School System as a bus driver, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping and canning preserves.
Mrs. Milner is survived by her husband Steve A. Milner; Children Philip Roberts, Jr. (JoAnn), Sandra Riddle (Mark), Glenda Depp, Christy May (Chris), Matthew Roberts (Nikki), Tina Miller (John), Crystal Currington (Kat), Denise McConnell (Lamarqus), and Danielle Hunter; Brothers Michael Goldman, Gerald Goldman and Kim Adams; Sister Cathy Goldman; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Serving as Active Pallbearers will be Kim Adams, Gerald Goldman, Philip Roberts, Dustin Roberts, Trevor Depp and Christopher May.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the, 3011 Hampton Avenue, Suite 361 Brunswick, GA 31520.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020