Brenda Stewart Shead
Aiken - A graveside service for Mrs. Brenda Stewart Shead age 63, will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Central Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Lee officiating. Mrs. Shead entered into rest on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at the Ridge Health and Rehabilitation center in Edgefield. She was the beloved wife of the late Hoyt Shead and the daughter of the late Mr. Pete Stewart and the late Mrs. Vander Smith Stewart. She was a native of Walhalla, SC but had made Aiken her home home for all her life. Mrs. Shead was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Central Baptist Church. She deeply loved all of her family and friends. Survivors include: one daughter Angela Gunter, Aiken; two brothers Haskell Capps, Westminister, SC and Clyde Stewart, Citrus, FL; and two sisters Mary Percival, Jackson and Doris Lyle, Seneca. Mrs. Shead was predeceased by one sister Yvonne Holbrooks. The family would like to express gratitude to the Ridge Health and Rehabilitation center for their compassion and care for Mrs. Shead over the last ten years. A visitation with the family will take place after the graveside service at the Central Baptist Church fellowship hall. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PKWY (118 BYPASS) AIKEN, SC 29801 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, 2019