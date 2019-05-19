Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary's Church Park Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brendan Browne

Aiken - Brendan Browne, age 65, died last week in his home in Aiken, South Carolina with his beloved wife at his side. Brendan was a kind and loving man who valued family and friends above all else. He married his college sweetheart Ellen and together they raised a fine son Seamus. Their joy was complete when Seamus married Michelle, with whom he now has two children Declan (5) and Nora (3). Brendan was born in Montclair, NJ on February 18, 1954. Throughout his life, Brendan lived and worked many places. He grew up in Montclair, NJ and moved to Wayne, NJ when he was seventeen years old. No matter where he lived and traveled, Brendan brought a piece of New Jersey with him. Brendan met his wife Ellen when they were both students at Benedictine College in Atchison, KS. They were in the drama club together, and as Brendan and Ellen got to know each other, their romance blossomed. They married on July 15, 1978 at St. Bonaventure Parish in Plymouth, Massachusetts. For 40 years, they nurtured a very loving and fun marriage, like the best of friends. One of Brendan's favorite songs, "Still the One" by Orleans, reminded him of how their love continued to grow stronger over the years. Brendan and Ellen built their life together in NJ, close to Brendan's mother and many siblings. Brendan accomplished many things during these years, but his most cherished activities were Boy Scouts, culinary arts and travel. Brendan was a founding parent of the Boy Scout Troop 192 at Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church in Wayne, NJ. Brendan trained as a chef at the Culinary Institute of America and became chef-owner of a successful restaurant. When the opportunity presented itself, Brendan and his family moved to Switzerland for four years and took advantage of their location to travel all over Europe. Brendan loved seeing the wonder in the eyes of his son as he served as tour guide for family and friends in Paris, Barcelona and Prague. Brendan and Ellen retired to Aiken in 2014. Brendan built their dream home overlooking the 13th green of Cedar Creek Golf Club. He contributed to his community as a hospice volunteer at Pruitt Health and culinary team coach at the South Aiken HS. Brendan is survived by his wife Ellen of Aiken, SC, their son; Seamus and his wife Michelle, his grandchildren; Declan and Nora of Charlotte, NC, two sisters; Mary Patricia Brinks of Kinnelon, NJ, Sharon Gerne of New Canaan, CT, one brother; Kevin Browne of Baltimore, MD. He was predeceased by his sister; Margot Hofbauer and by his brother; James Browne.

A funeral mass will be held at the old St. Mary's Church on Park Ave on Tuesday May 21 at 10am with the Very Rev. Gregory Wilson Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Brendan to Pruitt Cares Foundation, 1626 Jeurgens Ct, Norcross, GA 30093. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

