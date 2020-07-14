Brent Curran Hartley
WARD - Brent Curran Hartley, 51, of Ward, passed away at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
A viewing and visitation will be held at Milton Shealy Funeral Home in Batesburg, SC, on Thursday, July 16th, from 6-8pm. A private family funeral will be held at Richland Springs Baptist Church in Ward, SC, on Friday, July 17th, at 4pm. Following the funeral, a public graveside service will be held at the Saluda Memorial Gardens at 5pm with a further family visitation after the graveside service. Active pallbearers will be Curran Hartley, Seth Hartley, Daniel Bartley, Michael Bartley, James Rodgers, Jason Hartley, Mark Rodgers and Jody Padgett. Honorary pallbearers are Hunter Addy, Kelson Palmer, Parker Kniphfer and Luke Kniphfer.
Mr. Hartley was the son of Chevis Hartley and Darlene Appleton Hartley. He was a graduate of Ridge Spring-Monetta High School and was a Project Manager for Spratlin Controls. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church. Brent was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and Clemson football. He was a devoted family man and was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hartley is survived by his wife, Lisa Hartley; his sons Alton Curran Hartley (Heather Hartley) and Seth Preston Hartley; his sister, Kipp Hartley Palmer (Ken Palmer); his nieces, McKenna Palmer and Claire Bartley; and his nephews, Hunter Addy, Kelson Palmer, Parker Kniphfer and Luke Kniphfer.
Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
.