Beech Island - Mr. Brett Daryl Blackmon, 57, of Beech Island, SC, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in and a lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, he was a son of Irvin and Bernice Glover Blackmon. Brett enjoyed video games, watching the news, and debating politics with others. In addition to his parents, family members include his son, Ryan Blackmon(Tiffany), siblings, Susan Bookstaver(David) and Mark Blackmon, grandchild, Nora Blackmon, and niece Morgan Bookstaver. Visit www.hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence to the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 4, 2019