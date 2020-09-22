Brian Dean Hughes
Langley - Mr. Brian Dean Hughes, 38, of Langley, SC, entered into rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, he was a son of Debra Odom Hughes and Larry Gene (Gwen) Hughes. Brian enjoyed fishing, sports, a glass of sweet tea and Gamecock Football.
In addition to his parents, family members include a brother, Christopher Hughes and his wife, Meredith, Clearwater, SC; step-siblings and their spouses, Dennis and Brittany Forshey, Lawrenceville, GA and Rebekah and Duane Troutman, Trenton, SC; grandmother, Doris Odom, Gloverville, SC; nephew, Gibson Hughes, Clearwater, SC; special aunts, Judy Hicks, Clearwater, SC and Dot Campbell, Langley, SC and loving and caring cousins and their spouses, Dawn and Scotty Brantley, North Augusta, SC, Jamie and George Mobley, Waynesboro, GA, Wanda and Robbie Grandle, Aiken, SC, Margie Wood, Warrenville SC and the late Sheryl Wood.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 o'clock at the Gloverville Church of God of Prophecy, Gloverville, SC. Pastor Lance Skipper will officiate.
Due to the current pandemic masks will be required.
Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America
