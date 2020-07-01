Briana Sikes
Graniteville - Ms. Briana Nicole Sikes, age 21, beloved mother to Kaiden Joseph and Kaleigh Nicole Lewallen, went to fly high with the angels on Saturday June 27th, 2020.
In addition to her children she is survived by her grandparents, Josephine and Henry Walling and Kim DeCicco; mother, Brandy Jo Adams; sisters, Amber Lynne Richmond and Izabella Sophia Sikes; and brother, Graisen Anthony Sikes. She is preceded in death by her father, Joey Anthony Sikes.
Briana was a loving mother to her two children and loved her entire family. She was a shy individual, but around her friends, she was the life of the party. Briana will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her and was touched by her life.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday July 2nd, 2020 at 3pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Pastor Benny Green officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening July 1st, 2020 from 5-7pm at the funeral home. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at
www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
JUL
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
Funeral services provided by
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
