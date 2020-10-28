Bruce Johnson

Bruce JohnsonGraniteville - Bruce Alan Johnson, age 61, of Graniteville, S.C., son of Mary Ellen Leopard Johnson and the late Edward Nelson Johnson, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters; Shannon Johnson, Sherri (Kenneth) Rich and Samantha (Michael) Bridges; a son, Gabriel (Sarah) Moyer; brothers, Steven E. (Candy) Johnson and Eric L. Johnson; ten grandchildren, Meagan, Tracy, Hunter, Huston, Kennidy, Carson, Alan, Kaden, Orion and Azrael and five great grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Nelson Johnson, Jr.He was born in and was a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired Maintenance Supervisor with a Chemical Plant. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, S.C. He was a devoted son, father, granddaddy, great granddaddy and brother. He loved his family more than life itself. He loved spending time outdoors and was constantly cooking. He was everyone's handyman, and he always knew the right thing to say to make any situation better. He loved his three daughters and devoted his entire life to taking care of them. His favorite saying was "Life's tragedy is that we get old too soon and wise too late". A man of his wisdom and caliber shall be greatly missed by his family, many friends and all whose lives he touched during the 61 precious years that God granted him on this earth. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening, October 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Barry Antley officiating. The interment will follow at the Graniteville Cemetery. Memorials, in his honor, may be made to Holden Strong, P.O. Box 2194, Naperville, Illinois 60567-2194. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829, is in charge of the arrangements.You may sign the guest registry at