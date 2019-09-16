Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Scott. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Scott

AIKEN - Mr. Bruce Hampton "Papa" Scott, age 75, beloved husband to Mrs. Judy Rhoden Scott, passed away on Friday September 13th, 2019 after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Bruce was born on June 16th, 1944 in Vaucluse, SC to Harry and Pansy McGee Scott. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Angela Scott Taylor, Susan Scott Ready (Barry); four grandchildren, Kelsie Taylor, Colby Taylor, Scott Ready (Sydney Toole), Laura Ready; two brothers, Tony Scott and Gregg Scott. Mr. Scott is preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Scott had a very strong Christian Faith, and was a dedicated member of Aiken's First Baptist Church as an involved volunteer of the youth ministry, FBC Small World Puppet Ministry, a Sunday School teacher, member of the choir, and a Deacon. He was a committed employee of Owens Corning/AGY for 42 years. His favorite activity was spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as his "adopted" children and grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday morning September 17th, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Colonel Robert "Bert" Pridgen, USMC (Retired) and Pastor Robert Brewer officiating. The family will receive friends in visitation on Monday evening September 16th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Karen Brown, Stacie Heath, Baker Leigh, and Robin Robinson of NHC Home Care; Sabrina Dixon and Wanda Wells of Trinity Home Health and Hospice; and friends Bob Pistole, Christopher and Krista Nelms, Jamie and Kristie Parker (Cayla and Josh) and Betty McNorrill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the CSRA Parkinson's Support Group at 116 Lotti Lane. Grovetown, Ga 30813 Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



