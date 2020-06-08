Bryson D. WashingtonAIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Bryson D. Washington, age 22 will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronald Thurmond officiating. Interment will be private. Bryson was a native and a life long residence of Aiken County and was the son of Mr. Hugh Washington, Aiken and the late Mrs. Yvonne Garris Washington. Bryson entered in to rest Monday June 1, 2020 in Aiken. He was presently employed at McDonalds as a cook on York Street in Aiken. Bryson attended Aiken High School and Wesley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, watching the Baltimore Ravens. Football and Basketball was his passion. Additional survivors include his infant son of Aiken; one brother, Lamont Garris, Aiken; a great Aunt, Katherine Johnson, Aiken; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was predeceased by one brother, George "Ant" Garris, his Paternal grandmother, Margie Washington, and his Maternal grandmother, Amy Mae Garris. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Monday June 8, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175.Please sign the online registry at: