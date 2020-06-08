Bryson D. Washington
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bryson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryson D. Washington
AIKEN - A celebration of life service for Mr. Bryson D. Washington, age 22 will be held Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Cole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronald Thurmond officiating. Interment will be private. Bryson was a native and a life long residence of Aiken County and was the son of Mr. Hugh Washington, Aiken and the late Mrs. Yvonne Garris Washington. Bryson entered in to rest Monday June 1, 2020 in Aiken. He was presently employed at McDonalds as a cook on York Street in Aiken. Bryson attended Aiken High School and Wesley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, watching the Baltimore Ravens. Football and Basketball was his passion. Additional survivors include his infant son of Aiken; one brother, Lamont Garris, Aiken; a great Aunt, Katherine Johnson, Aiken; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was predeceased by one brother, George "Ant" Garris, his Paternal grandmother, Margie Washington, and his Maternal grandmother, Amy Mae Garris. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed. A visitation with the family will take place 6-8 pm Monday June 8, 2020 at COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175.
Please sign the online registry at:
www.colefuneralhomehome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Home
1544 University Pkwy
Aiken, SC 29801
803-648-7175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved