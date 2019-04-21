Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burr Traywick "B. T." Barnes Jr.. View Sign

Burr Traywick "B. T." Barnes, Jr.

AIKEN - BURR TRAYWICK "B. T." BARNES, JR., 98, husband of the late Mary Munz Barnes, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

A native of Greenwood, SC, B. T. was a son of the late Burr Traywick Barnes, Sr. and Mary Shealy Barnes. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the 108th Division in

B. T. was a founding member of the Aiken Chapter of the SC State Employees Association and was a longtime board member and former president from 1974-76. He held life memberships in Kiwanis Club of Aiken, American Legion Post 26. He was named Kiwanian of the Year twice and formerly held state offices in the American Legion.

B.T. was an honorary member of Palmetto Golf Club and was named Historian Emeritus of the Club in 2003. He served for many years as tournament chairman of the Devreaux Milburn and Iselin Cup tournaments until retiring in 2004 after 50 years.

He is survived by a nephew, Curtis Barnes and a niece, Jane Humphrey.

The funeral service will be Friday morning, April 26th at 10 o'clock at St. Paul Lutheran Church with The Rev. Jeff Erbskorn officiating. Interment will follow at 1 o'clock in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Rd., Aiken, SC 29803.

SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

