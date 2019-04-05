Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caleb Joseph Usry. View Sign

Caleb Joseph Usry

Charleston - Caleb Joseph Usry passed away unexpectedly in Dekalb County, GA on March 31, 2019.

He was a 1997 graduate of Midland Valley High School where he was active in the "Pride of the Valley" marching band. Upon moving to Charleston in 2001, he found his passion for comedy at Theater 99. He then spent eight years in Chicago. While there, he began working at Second City; and although his employment was brief, he made many close friends, and met the love of his life, Anna Bobrowski. Caleb moved back to Charleston four years ago and was employed at Frasier Tire Service where he was the Customer Service Manager.

Caleb's smile never failed to light up the room, and you couldn't help but laugh when he was around. Family and friends take great delight in sharing his antics.

He is survived by his parents, Brent and Sharon Usry of Graniteville, SC; a brother, Jason Matthew Usry (Shirley) of Summerville, SC; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Norma Sweatman of Ladson, SC. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, TC and Mary Usry of Bath, SC.

He will continue to touch lives through his gift of organ and tissue donation, coordinated by LifeLink of Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation in Caleb's memory to .

Visitation will be at Hatcher Funeral Home on Saturday, April 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A graveside gathering will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens on Sunday, April 7, at 1:00 PM. All of Caleb's family and friends are welcome to attend.

