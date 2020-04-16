Home

Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
Callie F. Williamson

Callie F. Williamson Obituary
Callie F. Williamson
Aiken - Mrs. Callie F. Williamson, age 89, of 2723 Silver Bluff Rd, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA. Graveside services will be held 1 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2657 Silver Bluff Rd., Aiken SC with Rev. Cornelius Jenkins, Pastor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Robbie Lee Williamson, and her husband, Jacob Williamson and one sibling, Jerry Foreman, one son, Willie Williamson; and three grandchildren: while leaving to cherish many memories; five daughters, Carolyn (Artis) Roberson, Winnie Jane (Elmore) Williams, Jeraldine Williamson, Frances (Pelvis) Cummings, Robertha Ashley; three sons, John Henry Wiliamson, Gary (Lorraine) Wiliamson, and Ernest Williamson; brother, Gary Foreman; nineteen grandchildren and thirty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; other relatives.
Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS CHAPEL, 606 Main St, New Ellenton, SC 29809, 803-649-6123, from 3-6 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 22, 2020
