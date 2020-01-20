|
|
Calvin C. Holston
WILLISTON - Calvin C. Holston was born on March 20, 1937 in Snelling, SC. He is the son of the late Calvin Holston and Susie Miller Holston of Williston, S.C.
At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Jordan Missionary Baptist Church in Williston, South Carolina, where he faithfully served for more than 70 years.
He was a graduate of Kelly Edwards High School, Williston, SC.
He was employed as a Supervisor with Crane Company-Dixie Narco Inc. of Williston, SC. He also spent over 60 years of his life pursuing his passion of farming.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Lee Holston, sister, Catherine Holston Jenkins, daughter Susie Holston, sons Derrick Holston and Jeremiah Holston.
He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Wendell Holston Wagener, SC, Alvin Holston Sumter, SC, John Holston, Barnwell, SC and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from 4-7:00 pm at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at noon at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church in Williston.
Friends may call at the residence, 390 Skyland Farms Road, Williston SC and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29, 2020