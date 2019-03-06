Calvin Corbitt
JACKSON - Mr. Calvin Remon Corbitt, 47, of 138 Shetland Dr, entered into rest March 3, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Runs Baptist Church with Rev. Stevie Berry officiating. Interment will be in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Corbitt was a member of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church and a US Navy veteran.
Survivors include his two daughters, Zy'Keira Green and Marticia Green both of New Ellenton; three sons, Raymond Corbitt, Aiken, Tyquan Corbitt & Jalil Corbitt both of New Ellenton; 4 sisters, Delicia (Anthony) Capers, Aiken, Tenicia Givens, Richmond, VA, Pamela (Darrell) Sullivan, North Augusta, & Rebecca Reed, Philadelphia, PA; one brother, Joseph Corbitt, Aiken; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 6, 2019