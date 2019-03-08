Calvin Corbitt

  • "For the family, I send hugs and comfort during this..."
    - Doria Patterson
  • "Calvin was in the back of the classroom my very first day..."
    - Tammie Newman
  • "Calvin has gone on way too soon! He will be missed beyond..."
    - Judy Rhinehart

Calvin Corbitt
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mr. Calvin R. Corbitt will be 3pm tomorrow, March 9, 2019 at the Runs Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Stevie Berry officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 2pm until the hour of service. Interment will be in Zion Hill Church Cemetery. The family will assemble at 216 Jackson Rd at 2:15pm.
Family and friends may call the residence or after 2pm today at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
