Calvin Glover "GoGo"
AIken - Mr. Calvin J. Glover, "GoGo" was born October 1, 1939, the son of Leroy Joyner and Corean Glover. He departed this life on July 29, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at River of Life Church, (Viewing 1-2 PM), 1411 Columbia Hwy N, Aiken with Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Slaughter, Eulogist and Pastor Aaron Woodward, Presiding. Burial will follow in Jessamine Memorial Gardens.
Calvin was proceeded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shawanda Glover; while leaving to cherish many memories: his wife, Mae Belle Glover, two children, Lester Glover, and Keith (Niki) Glover; three brothers, Lennon Glover, Frankie Lee (Maxine) Glover, and Melvin (Barbara) Glover; step-son, Carl (Pat) Bussey; eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other friends and family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-7 PM on Friday.
Friends may call the residence of his son, Keith Glover, 2016 Honors Cir, Graniteville, SC 29829 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 3-8 PM Friday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 1, 2019