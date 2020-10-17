Calvin "Pete" Wayne Carr
New Ellenton - Calvin Wayne Carr, age 69, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Pete, as he was affectionately known, was born January 24, 1951 in Elizabethton, TN to the late JD and Hattie Mae Carr. He was a resident of the area since 1959 and retired from SRS. He was a true southern boy, enjoying hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Diane Carr.
Pete is survived by his brother Steve Carr (Debra); nephews, J.L. Carr, J.D Carr, Stevie Carr (Rachel) and John Carr; his uncle, Arthur Blevins (Helen) and several special friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Rev. Williams Eaves officiating.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com