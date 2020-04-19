Home

George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Cameron Rodney OConnor


1932 - 2020
Cameron Rodney OConnor Obituary
Cameron Rodney O'Connor
AIKEN - Cameron Rodney O'Connor, age 87, peacefully passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Rodney, as he was known, was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 14, 1932.
He was the loving son of the late Cameron Fanning O'Connor and Rosamond Moore O'Connor. Rodney was preceded in death by his brother, Robert O'Connor, and sisters Lois Hopkins, Jean Fitzpatrick and Mary Lou Donahay. He is survived by his sister Rosamond Fisher, daughters Robin Arkin (Andrew J. Arkin) and Pamela F. O'Connor, four grandchildren, Cameron M. Arkin, Alexander J. Arkin, Maxwell A. Arkin, Morgan P.C. O'Connor and former wife Ruth Orthwein.
Rodney will be remembered for his passion for life, boundless energy and ardent sportsmanship.
He was an accomplished sailor and skillful not only in navigating the waters, but also the world of finance and friendships. We will miss his infectious smile, boisterous laugh and enthusiastic dancing.
Rodney attended Moses Brown School in Providence, Rhode Island, Wesleyan University (BA) in Middletown, CT and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (MBA) Philadelphia, PA and was a member of the Psi Upsilon fraternity.
Rodney's professional journey started at Kidder Peabody in Philadelphia before taking on the Big Apple at Bear Stearns and later establishing his own firm Cameron Associates, Inc. where he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He was a financial supporter to his lifelong friend Edmund Mauro's charity, Button Hole, in Providence, Rhode Island.
An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Pine Valley Golf Club, Shinnecock Golf Club, Palmetto Golf Club and Founding Member of Sage Valley Golf Club. He was also a member of Aiken Tennis Club, Racquet and Tennis Club of New York and the University Club of New York.
"Rodney the man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be himand women wanted to be with him."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sailing Heals, Inc. 5 Winchester St., Bradford, MA. 01835 website: www.sailingheals.org email:
[email protected]
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave, SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234, has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 29, 2020
