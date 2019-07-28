Captain Alan Irwin Moses
Aiken - Captain Alan Irwin Moses, 79, of Aiken, SC, United States Air Force Retired, husband of Melinda Ann Nuessle Moses, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Gloversville, NY, he was a son of the late Richard Louis and Eleanor Lerner Moses. A Vietnam Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired earning the rank of Captain. His military career took he and Melinda worldwide, before they made Aiken their home in 2008. WB Moses served as Master of the Pisa Italy Masonic Lodge twice and also served as Master of the Mannheim Germany Masonic Lodge. Upon coming to Aiken, he joined the Aiken Masonic Lodge #156, A.F.M. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, He enjoyed computers and was an avid reader.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his daughters and their spouses, Gail and Bruce Kirkman, Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth Ann Moses, Watertown, NY, Katherine and William Strosnider, Germany and Rebecca Ann Moses, Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, his sister, Beatrice Moses, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 2 o'clock at the Aiken First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter and Rev. Holly Shoaf-O'Kula will officiate. Friends will be greeted following the service in the fellowship hall.
In respecting the wishes of the family, in lieu of flowers, please make memorials in honor of Captain Moses to the Honduras Agape Foundation P.O. Box 6315 Aiken, SC 29804 or the First Presbyterian Church of Aiken. (www.firstpresbyterian.org)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence of the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 28, 2019