1/1
Carl Chandler Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Chandler, Jr.
TRENTON - Mr. Carl William Chandler, Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Carl was born in Camden, AR, a son of the late Carl William, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Mann Chandler. He served in the US Army, and retired from SRNL as an Operator in Chemical Waste Management. He was a member of the McCormick Masonic Lodge.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Brenda Davis Chandler; daughters, Sherrie Spires, Trenton, Tammy (Jason Schibik) Condrey, Trenton; grandchildren, Carlie (Dillon) Thomas, Kayla Condrey, Miranda (Eric) Burton; great grandchildren, Raylee Myers, Nora Grace Thomas, Levi Myers, Chandler Blaire Burton; sisters, Charrie Nealy, Diane Carpenter, Charlotte Seveley, Sandy Potter; brothers, Roy Chandler, Michael Due, Raymond Steelman.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Due.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel. His brother-in-law Buddy Davis will conduct the service. The family will receive friends following the service. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing is advised. The service will be broadcast live on the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh).
The family would like to thank a special couple for all of their help in caring for "Butch" during the last year. Roger and Sue, a huge thank you for every single thing you have done to help us take care of our daddy, we literally could not have done it without you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House at the Shirley Badke Retreat, a part of JM Still Burn Center, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, GA 30909, or the Aiken Veterans Administration 951 Millbrook Ave, Aiken, SC 29803.
Carl's online guest book may be signed at www.shellhousefuneralhome.com
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved