Carl Chandler, Jr.
TRENTON - Mr. Carl William Chandler, Jr., 73, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Carl was born in Camden, AR, a son of the late Carl William, Sr. and Dorothy Mae Mann Chandler. He served in the US Army, and retired from SRNL as an Operator in Chemical Waste Management. He was a member of the McCormick Masonic Lodge.
Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Brenda Davis Chandler; daughters, Sherrie Spires, Trenton, Tammy (Jason Schibik) Condrey, Trenton; grandchildren, Carlie (Dillon) Thomas, Kayla Condrey, Miranda (Eric) Burton; great grandchildren, Raylee Myers, Nora Grace Thomas, Levi Myers, Chandler Blaire Burton; sisters, Charrie Nealy, Diane Carpenter, Charlotte Seveley, Sandy Potter; brothers, Roy Chandler, Michael Due, Raymond Steelman.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Due.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Shellhouse Funeral Home chapel. His brother-in-law Buddy Davis will conduct the service. The family will receive friends following the service. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing is advised. The service will be broadcast live on the Shellhouse Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh
).
The family would like to thank a special couple for all of their help in caring for "Butch" during the last year. Roger and Sue, a huge thank you for every single thing you have done to help us take care of our daddy, we literally could not have done it without you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House at the Shirley Badke Retreat, a part of JM Still Burn Center, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, GA 30909, or the Aiken Veterans Administration 951 Millbrook Ave, Aiken, SC 29803.
